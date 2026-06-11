World Bank says water security key to Thailand’s investment appeal

Water is no longer simply a basic factor for consumption or agriculture in the modern era.

It has become a decisive factor in foreign investors’ decisions and part of the national security strategy.

Water as a magnet for future investment

Melinda Good, the World Bank director for Thailand and Myanmar and a World Bank representative, emphasised at the “Navigating Thailand’s Water Future” forum that global geopolitics is being reshaped, moving from a focus on competition between major powers to competition to attract investment in future industries.

For Thailand, a major production base in agro-business and advanced manufacturing, clarity and security of access to water resources are central, especially in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), where new industries such as data centres need large volumes of water for cooling systems.