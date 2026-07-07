Japan rebrands quake-hit Noto airport with Pokémon recovery

Noto Airport held a celebration ceremony on Tuesday (July 7) as it adopted a new nickname linked to the blockbuster Japanese animation series Pocket Monsters, or Pokémon.

The airport in Wajima was renamed “Noto Satoyama Pokémon with You Airport” for the occasion.

According to the Ishikawa prefectural government, it is the first airport in the world to include Pokémon in its name, and the nickname will remain in use until the end of September 2029.

Across the terminal, more than 100 Pokémon characters have been painted on walls and other areas of the airport.

Shops and restaurants there are also offering limited-edition merchandise and themed meals tied to the project.