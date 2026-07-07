Toyota to invest US$3.6bn in Texas as Tacoma output shifts from Mexico

Toyota Motor Corp. is set to spend US$3.6 billion expanding its San Antonio plant in Texas, where a new vehicle assembly line will be added, Toyota Motor North America Inc. said on Monday (6 July).

The Japanese carmaker plans to move production of the Tacoma pickup truck, a popular model in the United States, from Baja California in northern Mexico to San Antonio.

The shift is expected to create around 2,000 jobs at the Texas site.