Bavi bypasses Thailand as heavy rain threatens North

WEDNESDAY, JULY 08, 2026
Bavi bypasses Thailand as heavy rain threatens North

TMD warns of heavy rain in northern and northeastern Thailand on July 8, while Typhoon Bavi is expected to move towards Taiwan and China

Heavy rain is expected in parts of northern and northeastern Thailand on Wednesday, with the Thai Meteorological Department warning residents to stay alert for accumulated rainfall that could trigger flash floods and run-off.

The department said a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam, together with a moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, would continue to bring unsettled conditions to several parts of the country. The official daily forecast issued on July 8 also placed Bangkok and nearby provinces under a 20% thunderstorm forecast, mostly from afternoon to evening.

People in high-risk areas, especially foothill communities, waterways and low-lying zones, have been urged to watch for sudden flooding and forest run-off caused by heavy or accumulated rain.

Marine conditions are also expected to remain moderate. Waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are forecast at 1-2 metres, while the lower Gulf is expected to see waves of around 1 metre. In thunderstorm areas, waves could rise above 2 metres. Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand have been advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing through stormy areas.

Bavi bypasses Thailand as heavy rain threatens North

Typhoon Bavi, which is moving over the Pacific Ocean, is forecast to pass Taiwan before making landfall in eastern China between July 11 and 12. The storm is not expected to enter Thailand, but travellers planning trips to Taiwan or China have been advised to check weather conditions before departure. TMD’s wider forecast also says the low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam and the southwest monsoon will influence Thailand during July 7-9.

Bavi had earlier strengthened over the western Pacific, with satellite imagery showing powerful winds near its centre, while regional forecasts pointed to risks for Guam and Taiwan.

Bavi bypasses Thailand as heavy rain threatens North
 

Regional forecast for July 8

North

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the region, with isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan and Phetchabun
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26C
  • Maximum temperature: 30-34C
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20km/h

Northeast

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the region, with isolated heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani
  • Minimum temperature: 23-25C
  • Maximum temperature: 30-35C
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20km/h

Central region

  • Thunderstorms in 30% of the region, mostly in Uthai Thani, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi
  • Minimum temperature: 23-27C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-36C
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-25km/h

East

  • Thunderstorms in 40% of the region, mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat
  • Minimum temperature: 23-27C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-35C
  • Southwesterly winds: 15-35km/h
  • Waves around 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms

South, east coast

  • Thunderstorms in 30% of the region, mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat
  • Minimum temperature: 23-27C
  • Maximum temperature: 34-36C
  • Southwesterly winds: 15-35km/h
  • Waves around 1 metre, rising to 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres during thunderstorms

South, west coast

  • Thunderstorms in 30% of the region, mostly in Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26C
  • Maximum temperature: 31-34C
  • Southwesterly winds: 15-35km/h
  • Waves around 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms

Bangkok and surrounding provinces

  • Thunderstorms in 20% of the area
  • Minimum temperature: 27-29C
  • Maximum temperature: 34-36C
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-25km/h
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