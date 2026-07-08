Bavi bypasses Thailand as heavy rain threatens North

Heavy rain is expected in parts of northern and northeastern Thailand on Wednesday, with the Thai Meteorological Department warning residents to stay alert for accumulated rainfall that could trigger flash floods and run-off.

The department said a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam, together with a moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, would continue to bring unsettled conditions to several parts of the country. The official daily forecast issued on July 8 also placed Bangkok and nearby provinces under a 20% thunderstorm forecast, mostly from afternoon to evening.

People in high-risk areas, especially foothill communities, waterways and low-lying zones, have been urged to watch for sudden flooding and forest run-off caused by heavy or accumulated rain.

Marine conditions are also expected to remain moderate. Waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are forecast at 1-2 metres, while the lower Gulf is expected to see waves of around 1 metre. In thunderstorm areas, waves could rise above 2 metres. Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand have been advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing through stormy areas.