September date confirmed for Techo International Airport

No explanation was given for the new opening date. However, on May 13, Sinn Chanserey Vutha, secretary of state and spokesperson for the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA), told The Post that the final round of inspections and audits would be completed at the end of May or in early June.
At the time, he suggested that the airport would begin operations on June 10 if the audits were successful.
A May 23 SSCA statement, signed by Mao Havannall, Minister in charge of the aviation secretariat, noted that Prime Minister Hun Manet issued a May 21 directive which shared the official opening date.
The statement added that the prime minister will preside over an October 20 inauguration ceremony.
The new facility will replace the nearly 70-year-old Phnom Penh International Airport.
Construction began in January 2020, with an estimated investment of $1.5 billion, excluding the cost of the land. It is a public-private partnership project, with 90% of the investment coming from the private company OCIC and 10% from the SSCA.
Techo International Airport is a “Greenfield” airport, meaning it was built on an area that was previously undeveloped land, in this case, 2,600 hectares in Kandal province, about 19 kilometres south of Phnom Penh.
A 4F-category airport, it was designed to accommodate large aircraft such as the Airbus A380-800 and Boeing 747-800. The airport is being developed in three phases. Phase 1 (2020–2030) will handle 15 million passengers per year, Phase 2 (2030–2050) will see capacity grow to 30 million, and Phase 3 (after 2050) will reach 45 million.
On May 23, the SSCA’s Chanserey Vutha also shared details of another development in the Kingdom’s aviation sector. Next week, Air Cambodia – the national carrier – will welcome a new ATR 72-600 aircraft.
“Cambodia’s aviation sector continues to show positive progress. On May 26, Air Cambodia will welcome its new ATR 72-600 aircraft, manufactured in France,” he said.
Senior officials and investors have previously stated that when Techo International Airport begins operations, all operations at Phnom Penh International Airport – still known as Pochentong to many Khmer – will cease.
During the 80th Anniversary Celebration of Cambodia’s National Police on May 16, Prime Minister Hun Manet stated that after operations end, the land of Phnom Penh International Airport will be handed over to the SSCA for management and preservation. The area will remain a historical site, used sustainably and for the public benefit as state property.
“There have been rumours about the sale of Pochentong Airport. Some claim the government sold it to the private sector 15 years ago. Where has that information come from? Fifteen years ago, we weren’t even planning a new airport. If any documents exist, please show them,” he said.
“Only two people have the authority to make such decisions: former Prime Minister Hun Sen and I. Neither of us has approved any such sale. Therefore, I urge those spreading these rumours to stop. There is no policy now, nor has there ever been, to sell the old airport," he clarified.
Hin Pisei
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network