September date confirmed for Techo International Airport

No explanation was given for the new opening date. However, on May 13, Sinn Chanserey Vutha, secretary of state and spokesperson for the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA), told The Post that the final round of inspections and audits would be completed at the end of May or in early June.

At the time, he suggested that the airport would begin operations on June 10 if the audits were successful.

A May 23 SSCA statement, signed by Mao Havannall, Minister in charge of the aviation secretariat, noted that Prime Minister Hun Manet issued a May 21 directive which shared the official opening date.

The statement added that the prime minister will preside over an October 20 inauguration ceremony.

The new facility will replace the nearly 70-year-old Phnom Penh International Airport.

Construction began in January 2020, with an estimated investment of $1.5 billion, excluding the cost of the land. It is a public-private partnership project, with 90% of the investment coming from the private company OCIC and 10% from the SSCA.