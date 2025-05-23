Grab Thailand Denies Taxi Conflict, Reveals Higher Fares and Authorised Airport Ops

Grab Thailand has issued a comprehensive statement refuting claims of conflict with public taxi operators, asserting its services are fully authorised, particularly at airports, and do not undercut traditional taxi fares.

The clarification comes amidst recent news reports detailing protests by public taxi drivers directed at the Ministry of Transport regarding ride-hailing app services.

In its statement released on Friday, Grab Thailand, a pioneer in app-based ride-hailing in the country, reiterated its commitment to providing income opportunities for all Thais, regardless of gender, age, or education, through its platform.

This commitment, it stressed, extends to the public taxi driver community.

The company unequivocally stated that it has never been in any direct or indirect conflict with groups of public taxi service providers.

Grab highlighted that tens of thousands of public taxi drivers currently utilise the Grab application as an additional channel to connect with passengers.

This, it claims, supplements their traditional income streams and expands their earning opportunities. Grab further confirmed its ongoing invitation for interested drivers to join its system.

The company's primary focus, it said, is on maintaining service quality and safety standards.

This is achieved through rigorous screening processes, comprehensive criminal background checks, and the implementation of a strict driver code of conduct which serves as a core guideline for service provision.

