Grab Thailand Denies Taxi Conflict, Reveals Higher Fares and Authorised Airport Ops

Grab Thailand has issued a comprehensive statement refuting claims of conflict with public taxi operators, asserting its services are fully authorised, particularly at airports, and do not undercut traditional taxi fares.
The clarification comes amidst recent news reports detailing protests by public taxi drivers directed at the Ministry of Transport regarding ride-hailing app services.
In its statement released on Friday, Grab Thailand, a pioneer in app-based ride-hailing in the country, reiterated its commitment to providing income opportunities for all Thais, regardless of gender, age, or education, through its platform.
This commitment, it stressed, extends to the public taxi driver community.
The company unequivocally stated that it has never been in any direct or indirect conflict with groups of public taxi service providers.
Grab highlighted that tens of thousands of public taxi drivers currently utilise the Grab application as an additional channel to connect with passengers.
This, it claims, supplements their traditional income streams and expands their earning opportunities. Grab further confirmed its ongoing invitation for interested drivers to join its system.
The company's primary focus, it said, is on maintaining service quality and safety standards.
This is achieved through rigorous screening processes, comprehensive criminal background checks, and the implementation of a strict driver code of conduct which serves as a core guideline for service provision.
Grab also outlined various initiatives undertaken to support and empower public taxi drivers.
These include providing training programmes to enhance digital literacy and financial planning skills, organising activities to elevate the service standards of public taxis, and offering essential aid and equipment during times of crisis, notably throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company also confirmed its consistent support for various activities organised by taxi driver groups.
Addressing specific concerns regarding operations at major international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, and Phuket (all managed by Airports of Thailand Plc), Grab affirmed that its operations are fully authorised.
The company has established designated passenger pick-up points at these airports which are clearly separate from traditional public taxi stands.
This segregation, Grab stated, ensures no overlap in operational areas or direct competition for passengers, thereby dispelling any misunderstandings.
Furthermore, Grab maintains dedicated staff at these pick-up points to provide information and assist passengers.
The company's key objective, it reiterated, is to promote and support Thailand's vital tourism industry by offering convenient, safe, and transparently priced travel options for both Thai and international visitors.
Grab also conducts year-round tourism promotion campaigns to attract foreign tourists and stimulate spending, which in turn generates further opportunities and income for drivers on its platform.
Grab expressed its firm belief that public taxi services and app-based ride-hailing services can peacefully coexist within society.
The company concluded by reaffirming its respect for passengers' right to choose services that best meet their individual needs.
Grab stated its readiness to collaborate with all stakeholders to identify solutions and elevate public transport service standards across Thailand, aiming for harmonious coexistence whilst sustainably meeting contemporary consumer demands.