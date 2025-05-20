New flight delay and cancellation law takes effect in Thailand

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has announced new passenger protection regulations under Civil Aviation Board Notification No 101, which are designed to enhance the rights of passengers on both domestic and international scheduled flights.
Under the new regulations, airlines must provide support and compensation for international flight delays or cancellations without prior notice, especially when passengers have already arrived at the airport.
In addition to the above, airlines must:
Airlines are required to provide the same support as for delays exceeding two and five hours, including complimentary meals and beverages, communication facilities, accommodation and transfers (if necessary), as well as the option to cancel the journey and receive a full refund or alternative compensation.
However, cash compensation or compensation in alternative forms, to be paid within 14 days from the date of the incident, will be increased based on flight distance as follows:
Passengers are entitled to the same level of compensation as for delays exceeding 10 hours, unless the airline notifies passengers at least seven days in advance, or gives notice within seven days but offers an alternative flight departing within three hours of the original time, or if the cancellation is due to unforeseeable and unavoidable circumstances despite the airline having taken appropriate measures.
For domestic flight issues, compensation has also increased:
Airlines may also offer credit shells, travel vouchers, or mileage points instead of cash, provided they are of equal or greater value. These do not apply in force majeure or unavoidable situations.
For delays where passengers are kept on the aircraft while it's still on the ground (tarmac delays), airlines must:
The CAAT emphasises that Notification No 101 marks a significant step in raising passenger protection standards in Thailand's aviation industry. The authority will work closely with airlines and the public to ensure awareness and compliance for the benefit of all travellers.