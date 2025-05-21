Green Giant Leads new campaign to help smokers quit at airports

Quitting smoking is a crucial decision for improving health, as smoking increases the risk of serious diseases such as heart disease, lung disease, and cancer. However, quitting is often challenging.

For many who want to stop smoking but frequently struggle with cravings, nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) offers a proven aid in the quitting process.

Products like nicotine gum, patches, and oral sprays effectively reduce cravings by gradually supplying the body with lower doses of nicotine over time. This helps the body adjust and ultimately break free from nicotine dependence.