Green Giant Leads new campaign to help smokers quit at airports

Quitting smoking is a crucial decision for improving health, as smoking increases the risk of serious diseases such as heart disease, lung disease, and cancer. However, quitting is often challenging.
For many who want to stop smoking but frequently struggle with cravings, nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) offers a proven aid in the quitting process.
Products like nicotine gum, patches, and oral sprays effectively reduce cravings by gradually supplying the body with lower doses of nicotine over time. This helps the body adjust and ultimately break free from nicotine dependence.
Beyond easing cravings, NRT also lowers the risk of smoking-related diseases, including cardiovascular disease, lung cancer, other types of cancer, and respiratory illnesses.
The launch of a health campaign at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports sends a vital message to all smokers—both Thai and international travellers.
Since smoking is prohibited in airports and on aeroplanes, this campaign introduces helpful alternatives designed to relieve cravings during these challenging moments. It also opens the door for smokers to begin using nicotine replacement products as a practical first step toward quitting.
What makes the campaign stand out is its creative use of “ ฺBrother Green Giant,” Suvarnabhumi Airport’s iconic mascot, adding a uniquely Thai touch that is eye-catching, memorable, and immediately recognisable.
This approach doesn’t just rely on large-scale media but also addresses key insights: airports are smoke-free zones, which present a real challenge to smokers. This challenge becomes the starting point of a truly accessible quit-smoking journey integrated into everyday life.
Quitting smoking starts with small opportunities at the right time—like while waiting for a flight—when smokers can begin using nicotine replacement products and effectively take their first step toward a healthier, smoke-free life. This helps them control cravings and move confidently toward better health.