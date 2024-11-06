New push in Thailand for ban on smoking in private vehicles

The Tobacco Products Control Committee is eyeing the potentially controversial measure of banning smoking in private vehicles to protect people from second-hand smoke.

Committee member Prof Dr Prakit Wathisathokkit said at a seminar held at Ramathibodi Hospital on Tuesday that this planned ban would protect family members and third parties from health risks posed by second-hand smoke.

The seminar titled “Invisible Murderer: How Many Thais Die from Second-Hand Smoking” was organised by the Ramathibodi Medical School of Mahidol University.

Prakit told the seminar that since smoking is already banned in public transport, it can also be banned in private vehicles. “This ban is already in place in many countries,” he said.