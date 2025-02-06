AOT’s proposal to provide smoking rooms at Suvarnabhumi raises concerns

The Thai Institute of Health Promotion has expressed concern over the proposal by Airports of Thailand (AOT) to arrange rooms for smoking at Suvarnabhumi Airport, warning that it could affect public health and Thailand’s image.

The move would also violate laws prohibiting smoking rooms in all domestic and international airports in Thailand in the last seven years, institute director Assoc Prof Naowarat Charoenkha said on Thursday.

The AOT proposal will be deliberated on by the Tobacco Products Control Committee (TPC) when it meets on Friday (February 7).

Naowarat pointed out that amending the laws to allow smoking rooms at airports again would not be beneficial for the country, which is striving to establish standards for quality airports that are safe for everyone.

“This move could prevent Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports from meeting international standards or evaluations, especially in terms of health,” she said. “It is widely known that cigarette smoke is harmful not only to smokers but also to non-smokers who are exposed to it.”