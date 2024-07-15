EA shares suspended after CEO and deputy resign amid fraud probe

CEO Somphote Ahunai and deputy CEO Amorn Sapthaweekul resigned on Sunday after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused them of participating in procurement fraud worth about 3.5 billion baht.

Energy Absolute (EA) shares have fallen over 60% since mid-April.

The drama comes as the SET is attempting to boost investor confidence after suffering foreign outflows of around US$2.5 billion so far this year.