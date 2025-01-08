EA Shareholders Approve Capital Increase to Repay Debt and Drive Recovery

Shareholders of Energy Absolute Public Company Limited (EA) have approved a 7.4 billion baht capital increase, with the funds earmarked for debt repayment and business recovery.

The move follows a period of corporate restructuring, including the resignation of CEO Sompoch Ahunai and Deputy CEO Amorn Sapthaveekul.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) previously filed charges against three EA directors and executives with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) for alleged collusion in procurement fraud, amounting to over 3.4 billion baht in damages.

On Tuesday (January 7th), shareholders approved a Right Offering (RO) of 4.95 billion shares, with accompanying warrants ("EA-W1"), at a subscription price of 4.00 baht per share.