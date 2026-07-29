BP exit to add strain on Japan offshore wind as costs climb up

Under the project, an offshore wind farm will be established off the Sea of Japan coast in the town of Yuza, Yamagata Prefecture.

The project will continue with the remaining members. The prospect of BP's departure, however, has unsettled participants in other offshore wind projects, prompting concerns that any of their partners may follow suit.



Offshore wind projects typically require substantial capital investment and advanced engineering expertise, leading trading houses and power companies to form consortiums. The government held auctions to solicit bids for such projects in designated offshore wind promotion zones.

The government aims to raise wind power's share in Japan's electricity generation to about 4-8% by fiscal 2040 from 1.1% in fiscal 2023 under its basic energy plan adopted in February last year.