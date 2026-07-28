Japan to broaden reduced-hours work program for govt workers

Specifically, the government will consider allowing its regular employees to cut working hours for health reasons and graduate studies, not only for care-giving and child-rearing responsibilities. The new system will be established in 2030.



The treatment of central government workers aged 60 or over will also be revised. The mandatory retirement age, which is being gradually raised, is scheduled to reach 65 in fiscal 2031, while the salaries of those over 60 are basically set at 70% of the levels they received at 60.

