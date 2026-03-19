Iran hits Gulf energy sites as Qatar gas hub burns and Saudi fury grows

President Donald Trump issued a statement that caused confusion around the world, saying the United States had “no knowledge” of Israel’s plan to strike Iran’s South Pars gas field, while promising to protect Qatar if it came under attack again. However, media reports in Washington carried conflicting claims that the Trump administration had in fact approved the operation.

Meanwhile, anti-war sentiment has intensified within the United States, with Senator Chris Van Hollen announcing his opposition to the Pentagon’s proposed US$200 billion war budget to be submitted to Congress, saying it was “a war of choice” and would not make Americans safer.

Severe fallout: fertiliser crisis threatens global food security

Experts warned that attacks on gas facilities in the Gulf would have consequences even greater than higher oil prices.

Fertiliser crisis: The Gulf region is the world’s largest exporter of urea, a key ingredient in fertiliser. If that supply chain is disrupted, it could trigger an immediate global food security crisis.

Natural gas: Qatar produces 20% of the world’s LNG, with Europe in particular heavily dependent on supplies from the country. The damage caused could take many months, or even years, to repair.

Current battlefield situation

Israel: Iranian missiles killed four civilians in Tel Aviv and the West Bank, while air raid sirens continued to sound across the north.

Iraq: One fighter from the pro-Iran Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) was killed in a joint US-Israeli air strike in Salahuddin province.

Diplomacy: Qatar immediately expelled Iran’s military attaché and security attaché in protest over the attack on its gas facilities.