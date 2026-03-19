Oil crunch hits Chiang Mai’s red songthaews: fewer tourists, higher costs squeeze drivers

After the government announced fuel price adjustments this morning (March 18, 2026)—with diesel up 50 satang per litre, gasohol 95 and 91 up 1 baht, and E20 down 79 satang—the impact has spread widely. Not only is fuel in short supply, prices have also risen, hitting Chiang Mai’s red four-wheeled songthaews, the city’s signature public transport, particularly hard.

Boonniam Boontha, president of the Nakhon Lanna Transport Cooperative, said operators are now being affected by a reduced fuel quota, with depots limiting purchase orders. Although the cooperative has its own petrol station, where members previously refuelled without limits, fuel supplies at the station are now running low. In the past, the station also served non-members, but as stocks shrink it has had to cap non-member purchases at 500 baht per fill-up, while cooperative members can still refuel as normal.

Beyond shortages, today’s price rise has increased the burden on red songthaew drivers. With fuel now more expensive, drivers are carrying higher costs at the same time as their main customers—foreign tourists—have declined sharply. Boonniam said the prolonged Middle East conflict and airspace closures have made it difficult for tourists to travel, cutting drivers’ income significantly.