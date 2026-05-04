Durian crackdown — 1.5 tonnes of unripe fruit seized in Chanthaburi

Authorities in Chanthaburi have uncovered more than 1.5 tonnes of unripe durian at a packing facility, in a move aimed at preventing substandard fruit from being exported and damaging Thailand’s reputation.
According to officials, the operation targeted durian sorting and export facilities in multiple locations, including Tha Mai district and Mueang Chanthaburi. The inspections were carried out by a joint task force involving security agencies and agricultural authorities.
At one facility in Sa Kaeo subdistrict, inspectors found durians already packed in boxes and awaiting shipment. Random testing revealed that the fruit failed to meet required dry matter standards, with Monthong durian required to have a minimum dry matter content of 32%.
Officials ordered the dismantling of 350 boxes, weighing a total of around 7 tonnes, for inspection. From this batch, 529 unripe durians were identified, with a combined weight of approximately 1.5 tonnes.
The unripe fruit was separated and marked with red spray paint to prevent it from being mixed with export-quality produce. Authorities issued a formal warning to the operator, stating that repeat violations could lead to suspension of export licences for between 30 and 90 days, or possible revocation.
Officials stressed the importance of strict quality control, warning exporters not to allow immature or damaged durian, including fruit affected by storms, to enter the export chain.
The crackdown forms part of broader efforts to safeguard Thailand’s agricultural standards and maintain confidence in its fruit exports, particularly in key overseas markets where Thai durian remains in high demand.