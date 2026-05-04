Durian crackdown — 1.5 tonnes of unripe fruit seized in Chanthaburi

Authorities in Chanthaburi have uncovered more than 1.5 tonnes of unripe durian at a packing facility, in a move aimed at preventing substandard fruit from being exported and damaging Thailand’s reputation.

According to officials, the operation targeted durian sorting and export facilities in multiple locations, including Tha Mai district and Mueang Chanthaburi. The inspections were carried out by a joint task force involving security agencies and agricultural authorities.

At one facility in Sa Kaeo subdistrict, inspectors found durians already packed in boxes and awaiting shipment. Random testing revealed that the fruit failed to meet required dry matter standards, with Monthong durian required to have a minimum dry matter content of 32%.