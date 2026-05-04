Thailand intensifies crackdown on nominee business networks

Government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said the government was pressing ahead with a serious crackdown on “nominee businesses” by strengthening preventive measures, including data links, proactive follow-up investigations and tighter laws.

Technology is also being used to analyse and connect agency databases to screen legal entities at risk of operating illegal businesses.

The key aim is to prevent the misuse of legal-entity status for money laundering and illegal business operations, while building a transparent business system that can compete fairly in the long term.

Since operations were upgraded on Thursday (January 1, 2026), high-risk nominee companies fell by as much as 60% in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year.

Most recently, the Department of Business Development reported the results of inspections into suspected legal entities.