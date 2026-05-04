Anutin to set up panel to restudy Land Bridge amid southern opposition

However, public opinion in the South appears mixed. A Nida Poll survey of 1,455 people in 14 southern provinces found that many respondents supported the project, although more than half said they had only slight understanding of it and 38.03% cited concern over environmental impacts on land and at sea.

Suchart questions project’s value

Former finance minister Suchart Thadathamrongvech said the government should be cautious about pressing ahead with the Land Bridge, arguing that several academic studies had found the project was not cost-effective.

He said the main weakness was that cargo would have to be loaded and unloaded from ships twice, requiring a large number of trains to move goods across the peninsula.

If Thailand wants to link the two oceans, Suchart said, it should either develop a raised canal system similar to the Panama Canal or consider an actual canal, rather than relying on a land-based transshipment model.

Former minister proposes rail alternative

Suchart proposed that the Land Bridge be treated as a second-phase project so the government can first assess the economic risks, opportunities and international political implications.

In the meantime, he said Thailand should use the China-Thailand high-speed railway as an alternative logistics route, while expanding and upgrading Ranong Port to international standards.

“I propose that the Land Bridge should be developed as a second phase in order to assess the risks and opportunities, both economically and in terms of international politics. In the meantime, Thailand should instead use the China-Thailand high-speed railway for transport by expanding and upgrading Ranong Port to international standards,” Suchart said.

Under his proposal, goods could be transported via the China-Laos-Thailand railway between Vientiane and Ranong Port. Cargo could then be handled at Ranong and moved directly to Kunming, which he said would be much faster than sea freight.

China rail link urged to avoid lost opportunity

Suchart added that the Yunnan provincial government had previously proposed investing in high-speed rail construction, and that he had discussed the matter directly with Yunnan’s deputy governor.

He said the Thai government should speed up completion of the China-Laos-Thailand railway and begin services as soon as possible, warning that delays would cost Thailand economic opportunities.

For the section from Vientiane across to Udon Thani and Nakhon Ratchasima, Suchart said China could be allowed to undertake the work, with China purchasing Thai agricultural products in return as a reciprocal arrangement.