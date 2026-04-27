Counterfeit crackdown pays off – Thailand eyes US Watch List exit

The Thai government is preparing to use its tougher crackdown on intellectual property violations as leverage in trade negotiations with the United States, particularly under Section 301, as it seeks to have Thailand removed from the US Watch List.





Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, said enforcement efforts in the first six months of fiscal 2026 had resulted in 332 cases, or an average of more than 40 cases a month.

Authorities seized 1.36 million items, with estimated damages exceeding Bt2.3 billion.

Ekniti said the crackdown had three key objectives: protecting consumers from counterfeit goods, especially daily-use products that may pose health and safety risks; ensuring fairness for legitimate businesses; and laying long-term economic foundations to support innovation.

“The suppression of intellectual property violations is an international standard that Thailand must urgently raise in order to build confidence among foreign investors and demonstrate that the country can effectively protect rights,” Ekniti said.

He said the enforcement figures reflected the government’s determination to pursue a serious crackdown in line with the prime minister’s policy.

The effort, he added, involved integrated cooperation among several agencies, including the Finance Ministry, Commerce Ministry, Department of Intellectual Property, Customs Department, Royal Thai Police and Department of Special Investigation.