Vietnam raises retail fuel prices, with RON95 jumping by over VND5,000 a litre

Specifically, the ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance raised the price of E5 RON92 petrol by VND4,670 per litre and RON95 by VND5,120 per litre, according to their latest price adjustment decision.

Following the change, the retail price of E5 RON92 rose to VND27,170 per litre, while RON95 increased to VND30,690 per litre.

Diesel rose by VND6,400 to VND33,420 per litre, kerosene climbed by VND8,990 to VND35,920 per litre, and mazut increased by VND3,520 to VND22,180 per kg.