Rising fuel prices push commuters in Vietnam’s cities towards metro use to cut costs

Amid recent fluctuations in petrol prices, many residents in Ha Noi and HCM City have begun changing their commuting habits, turning to metro services to save money and reduce daily financial pressure.

Along the Nhon–Ha Noi Station and Cat Linh–Ha Dong lines in the capital, passenger numbers have risen in recent days, according to the Vietnam News Agency.

During morning rush hours, commuters queue at ticket gates while trains are often crowded with standing passengers, mainly office workers and students.

Many passengers say they are considering using the metro more frequently due to its stable costs and freedom from traffic jams.

Trinh Thi Bich Diep, a 20-year-old student, said she has relied on the metro since her first year at university.

“Compared with using a motorbike, metro travel makes transportation costs easier to manage,” she said.

She previously spent a considerable amount on fuel each month but switched to a monthly metro pass costing around VND140,000 (about US$5.5), significantly reducing her commuting expenses.

Nguyen Hoai Thuong, 21, who lives in Ha Dong Ward, said she used to commute mainly by motorbike but has recently tried the metro.

“My home is not far from the Cat Linh–Ha Dong station, so I’ve tried using the metro these past few days. With a motorbike, I have to refuel every week, not to mention the time lost in traffic jams. The metro is clearly cheaper, and I don’t have to worry about rising fuel prices,” she said.