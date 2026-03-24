Massive blast rocks Valero oil refinery in Port Arthur Texas

A major explosion and fire hit Valero Energy’s refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, on Monday, 23 March 2026, local time, according to reports from the state.

Thick black smoke billowed into the sky, while residents living nearby said the blast was so powerful that the ground shook like an earthquake.

Police and fire crews in Port Arthur moved quickly to contain the emergency, and people in surrounding areas were told to shelter in place to protect themselves from potentially dangerous smoke.

Despite the scale of the incident, Sheriff Zena Stephens said there had been no reports of injuries.