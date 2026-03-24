Massive blast rocks Valero oil refinery in Port Arthur Texas

A major explosion and fire hit Valero Energy’s refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, on Monday, 23 March 2026, local time, according to reports from the state.
Thick black smoke billowed into the sky, while residents living nearby said the blast was so powerful that the ground shook like an earthquake.
Police and fire crews in Port Arthur moved quickly to contain the emergency, and people in surrounding areas were told to shelter in place to protect themselves from potentially dangerous smoke.
Despite the scale of the incident, Sheriff Zena Stephens said there had been no reports of injuries.
Initial findings suggest the accident may have been linked to a malfunction involving an industrial heater.
The Valero Port Arthur facility is regarded as one of the largest oil refineries in the United States, with crude processing capacity of roughly 380,000 to 435,000 barrels a day.
It is also a major producer of renewable diesel, making it an important part of US energy security.
The incident comes at a time when the world is already facing an energy crisis linked to the war in West Asia, with oil prices in the United States having nearly doubled in recent weeks.
Analysts warn that any prolonged disruption at the refinery could tighten fuel supplies, drive retail oil prices even higher and place an even greater burden on the public.
Officials are now working to determine the exact cause of the blast and assess the damage before deciding how soon operations can safely resume.
Reuters