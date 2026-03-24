Late-night fuel queue in Nakhon Phanom stretches beyond 3km

A reporter said at 11pm on Monday (March 23) that the outbound side of the highway in Na Kae district, Nakhon Phanom, heading towards Sakon Nakhon and opposite Na Kae Hospital, residents had parked their vehicles in a long queue along the roadside while waiting to refuel at a PTT station in Na Kae district.

The queue stretched for more than 3km after word spread that fuel was available.

Some drivers did not know when they would be able to refuel, but said they had to wait in line first because fuel was hard to find.

Each vehicle was allowed to buy up to 1,000 baht worth of either diesel or petrol.

Those suffering most were farmers, many of whom were carrying 30-litre fuel cans and standing in a queue hundreds of people long while waiting to buy fuel.