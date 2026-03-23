PM orders fuel stations not to cite shortages this week, urges refineries to run at full capacity

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the government has instructed oil traders and refineries to speed up fuel releases into the system to resolve pump shortages reported in several parts of the country.

Speaking on Monday, Phiphat said the Joint Management and Monitoring Centre for the Situation in the Middle East had met with refinery operators and oil traders to seek cooperation in accelerating supply distribution.

“The Prime Minister has instructed that within this week, no service station should say it has no fuel for sale,” Phiphat said, adding that companies had acknowledged the instruction and would try to comply, with the government receiving strong cooperation from all firms.

Phiphat said the meeting was told that oil traders and refineries are now supplying diesel to nearly 10,000 service stations nationwide, averaging 82-84 million litres per day, up from about 67 million litres per day before the crisis. However, he said that volume is still not enough to meet domestic demand.