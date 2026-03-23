Bangchak flags fuel demand above output, some petrol stations temporarily shut

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited has issued a clarification on the fuel situation, stating that, in light of the unrest in the Middle East, the company has been operating at full capacity across procurement, refining and distribution.

It has continuously raised refinery throughput over the past three weeks, with total refining at approximately 290,000 barrels per day, or 110% of installed capacity, equivalent to around 19 million litres of diesel per day.

At the same time, overall fuel demand in the country has risen rapidly, with sales in some periods exceeding production levels.

The company has therefore accelerated the release of fuel from its refineries and is distributing it nationwide as fully as possible, giving priority to supplies for service stations.

It has also been regularly reporting production volumes and fuel reserve levels to the relevant authorities, while closely monitoring the situation.

However, with demand rising by around 30%, some service stations may at times be unable to receive and rotate fuel quickly enough.

Government measures easing transport restrictions and reserve requirement conditions have made fuel distribution more flexible, helping the situation gradually ease.