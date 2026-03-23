Bangchak flags fuel demand above output, some petrol stations temporarily shut

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited has issued a clarification on the fuel situation, stating that, in light of the unrest in the Middle East, the company has been operating at full capacity across procurement, refining and distribution.
It has continuously raised refinery throughput over the past three weeks, with total refining at approximately 290,000 barrels per day, or 110% of installed capacity, equivalent to around 19 million litres of diesel per day.
At the same time, overall fuel demand in the country has risen rapidly, with sales in some periods exceeding production levels.
The company has therefore accelerated the release of fuel from its refineries and is distributing it nationwide as fully as possible, giving priority to supplies for service stations.
It has also been regularly reporting production volumes and fuel reserve levels to the relevant authorities, while closely monitoring the situation.
However, with demand rising by around 30%, some service stations may at times be unable to receive and rotate fuel quickly enough.
Government measures easing transport restrictions and reserve requirement conditions have made fuel distribution more flexible, helping the situation gradually ease.
The company will continue to maintain high production levels going forward and has asked the public not to panic, while using energy appropriately in line with the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy.
However, data for March 2026 show that sales were volatile and exceeded production levels during several periods, with signs appearing from early in the month and rising again in mid-month.
This reflects a rapid short-term increase in fuel demand.
As a result, some service stations had to suspend operations temporarily during certain periods, accounting for around 10-20% of all service stations, which meant fuel receipt and turnover in some areas could not keep pace with demand.
After fuel distribution improved, the situation began to ease gradually, with the number of affected service stations continuing to decline.
Most service stations were able to resume operations within 24-48 hours.
“The company has managed fuel deliveries as appropriately as possible in line with the situation and continues to supply fuel without interruption. The temporary suspension of service at some stations resulted from a rapid increase in demand during certain periods, as well as transport and distribution constraints in each area. It was not caused by any reduction in fuel releases from the refinery. The company continues to monitor the situation closely to ensure fuel distribution reaches all areas.”
The company stands ready to do everything possible to support the country’s energy security, cooperate with government agencies and manage fuel supplies to meet consumer demand as fully as possible under conditions of rapidly rising demand.
It will continue to maintain high production levels going forward, while asking the public not to panic and to use energy appropriately in line with the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy.