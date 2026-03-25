Drone strike hits AWS Bahrain data centre, jolts global cloud

Amazon said on Monday (March 23) that its Amazon Web Services region in Bahrain had been disrupted amid the conflict in the Middle East, the second time in a month that the war has affected the company’s operations.

An Amazon spokesperson said the disruption was linked to drone activity in the area in response to a Reuters enquiry.

Reuters was first to report the incident.

By Monday night, AWS had still not updated its status page to show the impact.

Amazon did not immediately say whether its Bahrain facility had been directly hit by a drone or whether the disruption had resulted from strikes nearby.

The company said it was helping customers move to alternative AWS regions while recovery work continued, but gave no further details on the extent of the damage or how long the disruption was expected to last.