Trump threatens to destroy Iran oil sites if Hormuz not reopened immediately

Donald Trump has threatened to destroy Iran’s critical energy infrastructure, including oil fields, power plants and Kharg Island, if Tehran does not immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reach a peace agreement quickly.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Monday (March 30, 2026), Trump said the United States was engaged in serious discussions with what he described as a “more reasonable new regime” in Iran aimed at ending US military operations.

He warned that negotiations had made significant progress, but cautioned that if an agreement is not reached soon — and if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened “for business” immediately — the US would escalate its response.

“We will end our ‘wonderful stay’ in Iran by blowing up all power plants, oil wells and Kharg Island (and perhaps all desalination plants as well!),” he wrote, adding that such infrastructure had so far been deliberately avoided.

The remarks come as the conflict involving Iran enters its fifth week, with Washington reportedly weighing the deployment of ground forces, including a possible operation to seize Kharg Island — a critical hub at the heart of Iran’s oil export system.