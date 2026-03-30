Spain closes airspace to US military planes tied to strikes on Iran

Spain said on Monday (March 30) it would allow neither its airspace nor its jointly operated military bases to be used by the United States for operations linked to the war in Iran, widening an earlier restriction on base access, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said.

Speaking to reporters in Madrid, Robles said Spain was not authorising the use of either military bases or its airspace for actions connected to the conflict in Iran.

The decision was first reported on Monday by the Spanish newspaper El País, which cited military sources. The report said the measure would force military aircraft heading for targets in the Middle East to avoid NATO member Spain, although emergency cases would not be affected.