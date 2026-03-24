BOI Drives Investment Through “FastPass” program, Resolves Power and Land Issues, Approving 2 Major Projects Worth Over 217.11 Million USD

The BOI is pushing for faster, real investment through its "Thailand FastPass" program, actively tackling key investor concerns - reliable electricity and clean energy, and securing land for projects. The BOI also approved 2 large investment projects, totaling over 217.11 million USD (7,143 million Baht).

Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment, stated, "The significant influx of investment across Thailand's diverse key sectors – such as digital, electronics, automotive, and renewable energy – clearly reflects our position as a preferred regional investment destination. To sustain this growth and competitive edge, we are accelerating investment through Thailand FastPass and directly removing critical investor barriers: electricity, clean energy, and land. This strategy strengthens Thailand's role as a leading investment hub.”