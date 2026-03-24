BOI Drives Investment Through “FastPass” program, Resolves Power and Land Issues, Approving 2 Major Projects Worth Over 217.11 Million USD

The BOI is pushing for faster, real investment through its "Thailand FastPass" program, actively tackling key investor concerns - reliable electricity and clean energy, and securing land for projects. The BOI also approved 2 large investment projects, totaling over 217.11 million USD (7,143 million Baht).
Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment, stated, "The significant influx of investment across Thailand's diverse key sectors – such as digital, electronics, automotive, and renewable energy – clearly reflects our position as a preferred regional investment destination. To sustain this growth and competitive edge, we are accelerating investment through Thailand FastPass and directly removing critical investor barriers: electricity, clean energy, and land. This strategy strengthens Thailand's role as a leading investment hub.”
The meeting reviewed the progress of the "Thailand FastPass" program, designed to speed up approvals for large projects in target industries. Of the 16 initial FastPass projects (worth over 5.24 billion USD (170 billion Baht)), all have received investment promotion approval. Seven projects have now applied for promotion certificates, and four have secured permits from partner agencies.
The BOI is actively tracking 78 large projects approved from 2023-2025, valued at 14.78 billion USD (480 billion Baht). Many of these have already begun investing or are planned to start soon. For the remaining 13 projects (worth about 8.31 billion USD (270 billion Baht)) facing issues like electricity, land, and permits, their resolution could unlock an additional 10.78 billion USD (350 billion Baht) in real investment by 2027.
The Board also discussed approaches to resolving two main investment challenges:
To further ensure timely project realization, the BOI agreed to implement quarterly monitoring for all promoted projects. This regular oversight will help quickly resolve any implementation issues.
The BOI approved promotion for two significant air transportation projects from Thai Airways Public Company Limited, with a combined investment of 217.11 million USD (7,143 million Baht) for leasing 8 new aircraft to expand international air transportation services.
"By prioritizing essential infrastructure and refining our support mechanisms, we are building a more resilient and attractive environment for sustained investment and economic prosperity in Thailand," Mr. Narit concluded.