Thai exports climb 9.9% in February, but full-year outlook darkens

Natiya Suchinda, deputy director of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), said Thailand’s exports in February 2026 were valued at US$29.43 billion, or 912.56 billion baht, up 9.9% year on year and marking a 20th consecutive month of growth. Excluding oil-related products, gold and defence-related goods, exports expanded by 11%.

The main export drivers remained electronics and electrical appliances, supported by the shift towards modern technology in the AI era and supply-chain diversification amid prolonged geopolitical tensions.

Exports of high-potential agricultural and food products also posted strong growth, including fresh durian, fresh rambutan, fresh longan, fresh pineapple, fats and oils from plants and animals, pet food, and processed chicken.

In the first two months of 2026, exports rose 17%. Excluding oil-related products, gold and defence-related goods, growth stood at 15.8%.

For February 2026, exports were valued at US$29.43 billion, up 9.9% from the same month last year. Imports were worth US$32.27 billion, up 31.8%, resulting in a trade deficit of US$2.83 billion.

In the January-February period, exports totalled US$61.01 billion, up 17% year on year. Imports came to US$67.14 billion, up 30.5%, leaving a trade deficit of US$6.13 billion.