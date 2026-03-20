Thai army receives 17 Stryker vehicles from US after Hanuman Guardian joint exercise

The Royal Thai Army has received 17 Stryker armoured vehicles from the United States, reinforcing defence cooperation and boosting Thailand’s military capability.
The handover was announced on March 20, 2026, at the Army Aviation Centre in Lop Buri, during the closing ceremony of the Hanuman Guardian 2026 joint exercise. The event was attended by General Pana Claewplodtook, Chief of Army, Sean K. O’Neill, US Ambassador to Thailand, and Lieutenant General Joel B. Vowell, Deputy Commanding General of US Army Pacific (USARPAC).
The Stryker vehicles were transferred under the US Excess Defense Articles (EDA) programme. The delivery marks an important milestone in defence cooperation between Thailand and the United States, helping to modernise the operational capability of Thailand’s Stryker regiment (111th Infantry Regiment) for both training and missions. The vehicles have previously been well maintained and operated by US Army units.
General Ronald Clark, Commander of US Army Pacific, emphasised the strategic importance of the US–Thailand alliance, describing it as a key pillar of regional stability and security.
He said the Stryker transfer demonstrates the United States’ strong commitment to its allies and partners, noting that the equipment is not merely hardware but a means of strengthening relationships, building trust and enhancing capability to deter aggression and respond to emerging challenges.
He added that as the Thai military becomes more capable and modernised, it will not only improve readiness but also strengthen joint capabilities between the two nations, based on partnership, respect for sovereignty and the preservation of peace.
US Ambassador Sean K. O’Neill said the delivery would help ensure the long-term operational readiness of the Stryker fleet while creating important economic opportunities for both countries.
He said the initiative would support job creation and the development of both military and commercial capabilities, positioning Thailand as a regional leader in maintenance and defence innovation. He also expressed optimism about future collaboration between US companies and Thai partners, describing the programme as a mutually beneficial example of defence cooperation.
The Hanuman Guardian 2026 exercise is a key component of bilateral military cooperation between Thailand and the United States. This year’s training included a wide range of activities, from live-fire exercises to cultural exchanges, aimed at strengthening mutual understanding and ties between US and Thai personnel.
The announcement of the Stryker transfer at the closing ceremony underscored both the shared achievements and future goals of the two armed forces.