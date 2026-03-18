USS Tripoli heads for Middle East as US deploys 2,500 Marines

The USS Tripoli transited the Singapore Strait on Tuesday (March 17) as Washington rushed fresh amphibious forces towards the Middle East, with US officials saying roughly 2,500 additional Marines are being sent to the region in the third week of the US-Israeli war with Iran. Reuters footage showed the America-class assault ship off Singapore, while AP and Reuters reported that elements of the Okinawa-based 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit were deploying with the vessel.

Tripoli seen moving west from Asia

Tripoli is homeported in Japan and normally operates with the 31st MEU, a rapid-response formation that USNI says includes about 2,200 Marines, excluding sailors aboard the ships. The Marine Corps said the unit achieved full certification last month during Iron Fist 26 with Japanese forces. USNI added that it remained unclear whether the other ships in the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group — USS San Diego and USS New Orleans — were also heading west.