Thai-Australian joint exercise strengthens air force ties

This marks the 15th bilateral exercise between the two air forces, which has strengthened military cooperation since 1992.
The exercise is being conducted primarily at Wing 1 Airbase in Nakhon Ratchasima, focusing on enhancing joint operational capabilities through dissimilar air combat training, large force employment, and close air support missions.
F/A-18F Super Hornets from the Royal Australian Air Force are training alongside F-16 Fighting Falcons and JAS-39 Gripens from the Royal Thai Air Force.
Wing Commander Trent Baldry, Commanding Officer 1 Squadron, highlighted the significance of the exercise, noting it provides valuable learning opportunities and strengthens ties between the two nations' air forces.
"Joint military activities like the Thai Boomerang exercise help strengthen friendships and build strong relationships between Australian and Thai Air Force pilots of all ranks. We look forward to training side by side with the Royal Thai Air Force," he said.
Australian Ambassador to Thailand, Angela Macdonald, stressed that military cooperation is a cornerstone of the long-standing bilateral relationship, which has lasted for 73 years.
"Australia and Thailand have been strategic partners with 73 years of diplomatic relations. The Thai Boomerang joint exercise continues decades of cooperation, enhancing our collaboration, skills, and trust even further," she said.