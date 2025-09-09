Thai-Australian joint exercise strengthens air force ties

This marks the 15th bilateral exercise between the two air forces, which has strengthened military cooperation since 1992.

The exercise is being conducted primarily at Wing 1 Airbase in Nakhon Ratchasima, focusing on enhancing joint operational capabilities through dissimilar air combat training, large force employment, and close air support missions.

F/A-18F Super Hornets from the Royal Australian Air Force are training alongside F-16 Fighting Falcons and JAS-39 Gripens from the Royal Thai Air Force.