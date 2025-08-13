Thai Air Force Vows to Prioritise Civilian Safety in F-16 Air Operations

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has publicly outlined the five core principles of international humanitarian law (IHL) that govern its air operations, including those conducted by its F-16 fighter jets.

The RTAF posted the statement on its official Facebook page, reassuring the public of its commitment to avoiding civilian harm.

According to the RTAF, the principles are derived from the Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions (1977) and customary law.

The five key guidelines are:

Principle of Distinction: Military forces must distinguish between military targets and civilians. Deliberate attacks on civilians or civilian objects are strictly prohibited.

Principle of Proportionality: Any attack must not cause excessive civilian loss in relation to the military advantage anticipated. The RTAF provided an example: if a military command centre is located in a densely populated area, the military gain must be carefully weighed against the risk to civilians.

Principle of Precaution: All feasible precautions must be taken to avoid and minimise harm to civilians. This includes giving effective advance warnings when possible and carefully selecting the time, angle of attack, and type of weapon to reduce civilian casualties.

