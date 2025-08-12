RTAF says five-day operations against Cambodia prove Thai air force’s formidable capability

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) announced on Tuesday that its successful five-day operations with F-16 fighter jets against Cambodian forces demonstrated that it is fully prepared, with modern military capability, to counter national threats.

Long-term investment in air power

In a post on its Facebook page, the RTAF said it has a long-term vision to acquire modern weaponry, maintain its arsenal regularly, and provide continuous training to pilots and personnel to ensure readiness for air defence missions.

It said these preparations enabled the decisive suppression of Cambodian military targets during the five-day operations, in which its F-16A/B fighter jets provided critical support to Royal Thai Army ground forces.