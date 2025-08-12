RTAF says five-day operations against Cambodia prove Thai air force’s formidable capability

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) announced on Tuesday that its successful five-day operations with F-16 fighter jets against Cambodian forces demonstrated that it is fully prepared, with modern military capability, to counter national threats.
In a post on its Facebook page, the RTAF said it has a long-term vision to acquire modern weaponry, maintain its arsenal regularly, and provide continuous training to pilots and personnel to ensure readiness for air defence missions.
It said these preparations enabled the decisive suppression of Cambodian military targets during the five-day operations, in which its F-16A/B fighter jets provided critical support to Royal Thai Army ground forces.
The RTAF noted that F-16s from Strike Fighter Squadron 103 and Strike Fighter Squadron 403 have been in service for over 37 years, yet remain the mainstay of Thailand’s air defence. Over the decades, they have been deployed to intercept and neutralise aerial threats, as well as carry out special missions.
According to the RTAF, the recent operations along the border showcased the F-16A/B’s ability to dominate the airspace and deliver precise, effective strikes in support of ground combat. It said the jets’ accuracy in destroying military targets demoralised enemy forces and shifted the balance of battle.
“Now, Thais have witnessed the full capabilities of F-16 fighter jets, which are ready to confront all forms of threats with modern air warfare,” the RTAF said, adding that its F-16 fleet makes it “the unbeatable air force”.
The RTAF stressed that all strikes by its F-16s were carried out in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, solely in defence of the country.