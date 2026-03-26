Health Ministry to expand telemedicine after fuel price jump

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health will accelerate the use of telemedicine to at least 30% of outpatient services as it moves to cushion the impact of sharply higher fuel prices on the healthcare system, while officials say no area has yet reported severe disruption.

The move follows a meeting chaired by Dr Somlerk Jeungsmarn, permanent secretary for public health, to assess the impact of the fighting in the Middle East and the resulting rise in domestic fuel prices by 6-8 baht per litre.

He said the fuel increase could affect the health system in several areas, including higher costs for patient transfers between hospitals, rising transport expenses for medicines, blood and temperature-controlled medical supplies, and higher operating and reserve fuel costs for emergency generators in critical care units.