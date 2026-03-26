Health Ministry to expand telemedicine after fuel price jump

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health will accelerate the use of telemedicine to at least 30% of outpatient services as it moves to cushion the impact of sharply higher fuel prices on the healthcare system, while officials say no area has yet reported severe disruption.
The move follows a meeting chaired by Dr Somlerk Jeungsmarn, permanent secretary for public health, to assess the impact of the fighting in the Middle East and the resulting rise in domestic fuel prices by 6-8 baht per litre.
He said the fuel increase could affect the health system in several areas, including higher costs for patient transfers between hospitals, rising transport expenses for medicines, blood and temperature-controlled medical supplies, and higher operating and reserve fuel costs for emergency generators in critical care units.
Dr Somlerk said all relevant agencies had been ordered to urgently expand telemedicine services in hospitals and primary care units so that they account for no less than 30% of outpatient care, up from the current 8.22%.
He said the ministry would also promote wider use of remote services, including the issuing of medical certificates and disability certificates, and encourage patients, particularly those with chronic illnesses and older people, to use telemedicine through the Mor Prom Super App.
According to the latest dashboard tracking the impact of the oil crisis on the healthcare system, reports have been received from 72 provinces.
Of those, 53 provinces were classified as facing minor impact and 19 as facing moderate impact. No service area has yet reported a high or severe level of impact.
The assessment suggests that while the system is under pressure from higher energy costs, healthcare services remain broadly manageable for now.
To reduce the need for patients to travel for treatment or medicine collection, the ministry has instructed health agencies to make greater use of Health Rider services, network pharmacies and medicine stock management at subdistrict health-promoting hospitals that are ready to take on a larger role, under the supervision of their parent hospitals.
The ministry is also coordinating with Thailand Post to prioritise medicine deliveries to patients receiving telemedicine services and repeat prescriptions.
In addition, the ministry is working with the Interior Ministry to support subdistrict health-promoting hospitals that have been transferred to provincial administrative organisations so they can provide telemedicine services together with the Ministry of Public Health’s parent hospitals.