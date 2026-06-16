Thai FDA warns over 20 illegal meatball and Vietnamese pork loaf brands

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA), together with the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), the Department of Livestock Development, and the Pathumthani Provincial Public Health Office, raided and shut down a major illegal processed-meat factory in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani.

Inspections found that the factory was producing food that was substandard and illegal.

Officers seized more than 20 brands of meatball and moo yor (Vietnamese pork loaf) products, 10,416 bags in total, as well as machinery and raw materials, with the total damage value put at more than THB7 million.