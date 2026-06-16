Thai FDA warns over 20 illegal meatball and Vietnamese pork loaf brands

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA), together with the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), the Department of Livestock Development, and the Pathumthani Provincial Public Health Office, raided and shut down a major illegal processed-meat factory in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani.
Inspections found that the factory was producing food that was substandard and illegal.
Officers seized more than 20 brands of meatball and moo yor (Vietnamese pork loaf) products, 10,416 bags in total, as well as machinery and raw materials, with the total damage value put at more than THB7 million.
Check now: 20 illegal meatball and moo yor brands that may pose a danger
Pharmacist Supattra Boonserm, secretary-general of the FDA, said that, for consumer safety, the FDA had classified illegal products from the illegal factory into two main groups so that people could check them and strictly avoid consuming them, as follows:
Group 1: Products without an FDA number (no food serial number), six items
Group 2: Products carrying misused FDA numbers (classified as fake food), 14 items
“If any of these 20 brands are found in your refrigerator, please throw them away immediately. They should not be eaten.”
The FDA warned sellers, including retail shops, restaurants and mobile grocery trucks, not to sell any of these 20 brands under any circumstances, as they were made in an unhygienic and substandard factory and could harm consumers’ health.
Consumers can check the status of a food serial number, or FDA number, easily through two main channels:
The ‘MOHPROMPT’ application
The official website www.fda.moph.go.th
Anyone who sees a product suspected of being illegal or substandard can report it to the FDA Hotline 1556 for public safety.