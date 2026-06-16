Thai FDA warns over 20 illegal meatball and Vietnamese pork loaf brands

TUESDAY, JUNE 16, 2026
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The Nation Editorial Team
Thai FDA warns over 20 illegal meatball and Vietnamese pork loaf brands

The FDA urged consumers and sellers to check the 20 listed meatball and moo yor (Vietnamese pork loaf) products after officials seized 10,416 bags in Pathum Thani.

  • Thai authorities raided and shut down an illegal factory in Pathum Thani producing over 20 brands of meatballs and Vietnamese pork loaf (*moo yor*).
  • The FDA has publicly identified the 20 specific brands, which are categorized as illegal for either lacking an FDA registration number or using a fake one.
  • Officials seized more than 10,000 bags of the illegal products, which were made in an unhygienic and substandard facility.
  • The agency is warning consumers to immediately discard any of the listed products and has forbidden retailers from selling them due to potential health risks.

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA), together with the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), the Department of Livestock Development, and the Pathumthani Provincial Public Health Office, raided and shut down a major illegal processed-meat factory in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani.

Inspections found that the factory was producing food that was substandard and illegal.

Officers seized more than 20 brands of meatball and moo yor (Vietnamese pork loaf) products, 10,416 bags in total, as well as machinery and raw materials, with the total damage value put at more than THB7 million.

Thai FDA warns over 20 illegal meatball and Vietnamese pork loaf brands

Check now: 20 illegal meatball and moo yor brands that may pose a danger

Pharmacist Supattra Boonserm, secretary-general of the FDA, said that, for consumer safety, the FDA had classified illegal products from the illegal factory into two main groups so that people could check them and strictly avoid consuming them, as follows:

Group 1: Products without an FDA number (no food serial number), six items

  1. Squid meatballs, CFP brand
  2. Chicken tendon meatballs (no brand stated)
  3. Beef and beef tendon meatballs, CHALAME brand
  4. Chicken and chicken tendon meatballs, CHALAME brand (Nai Chaelom)
  5. Pork meatballs, Rot Lert brand
  6. Gai yor, K&P brand

Group 2: Products carrying misused FDA numbers (classified as fake food), 14 items

  1. Mini moo yor
  2. Black pepper moo yor, 100% Ubon formula, Mae Ploy Boon brand
  3. Ubon-style black pepper moo yor (fat stick), PPM brand (Chef Phi Moo)
  4. Ubon moo yor, Grade A, PPM brand
  5. Pork tendon meatballs, RF brand
  6. Black pepper, moo yor, S. Korat brand
  7. Black pepper gai yor, K&P brand
  8. Squid meatballs, PPM brand
  9. Squid meatballs, Captain S brand
  10. Crab-stick balls, Captain S brand
  11. Ubon black pepper moo yor, CFP brand
  12. Ubon moo yor, Grade A, Mae Ploy Suk brand
  13. M. Ubon Moo Yor, PPM brand (Seffy Moo)
  14. Grade A pork tod man, Super Pork brand

FDA warning to shops and consumers

“If any of these 20 brands are found in your refrigerator, please throw them away immediately. They should not be eaten.”

The FDA warned sellers, including retail shops, restaurants and mobile grocery trucks, not to sell any of these 20 brands under any circumstances, as they were made in an unhygienic and substandard factory and could harm consumers’ health.

How to check an FDA number yourself

Consumers can check the status of a food serial number, or FDA number, easily through two main channels:

The ‘MOHPROMPT’ application

The official website www.fda.moph.go.th

Anyone who sees a product suspected of being illegal or substandard can report it to the FDA Hotline 1556 for public safety.

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