D:CODE Sri Nakarin selection and allocation results now online

Baan Chao Thai’s D:CODE Sri Nakarin is a low-rise condominium project near Srinakarin Road, just 550 metres from MRT Sri Iam, offering fully furnished units priced from THB1.89 million to THB3.79 million.

Developed by BTS Group and its partners, the project is expected to begin construction around September 2026 and is scheduled for completion by late December 2028.

This transit-oriented condominium project has opened its show unit and allowed prospective buyers to register for reservation rights since early 2026.

Applicants can now check the status of their selection and allocation by logging in to their user accounts. Those selected in the second and third allocation groups are advised to follow further announcements, with more details to be provided at the next stage.

More information is available at www.baan-chaothai.com, via Line OA @baanchaothai, or through the call centre on 093-228-3333 and 092-257-1999.