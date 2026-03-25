Netflix says BTS comeback concert drew bigger audience than Oscars

Netflix says the livestream of BTS’s comeback concert for its new album ARIRANG drew 18.4 million viewers worldwide, giving the event a larger audience than this year’s Oscars telecast and reinforcing the scale of the K-pop group’s global return.

The concert, titled BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, was staged at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on March 21 and marked the group’s first major comeback performance in nearly four years. Netflix said the show reached 18.4 million viewers globally. That audience surpassed the 17.9 million viewers recorded for the 98th Academy Awards across ABC and Hulu in the United States.

Netflix also said the BTS special entered its weekly Top 10 in 80 countries and ranked No. 1 in 24 of them, including Thailand, highlighting the breadth of the group’s international fan base.