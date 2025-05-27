“THEBLACKSEA” part of “CP Group” and Dreamers Join Forces to Globalize T-POP with Launch of ‘VOC’ Sub-Unit from PROXIE

THEBLACKSEA, a joint venture between Charoen Pokphand Group (“CP Group”) and THEBLACKLABEL, a world-renowned music and creative agency from South Korea, has announced a strategic collaboration with Dreamers Society Management, the artist management company and label behind the famous T-POP group PROXIE. Together, they are launching ‘VOC’, a sub-unit formed by PROXIE members Victor, Onglee, and Chokun, building on the success of their initial collaboration on the song ‘TRAFFIC’, which received overwhelming response from both Thai and international fans.
This marks the beginning of a long-term partnership aimed at advancing the T-POP industry, starting in Thailand and expanding throughout Asia. The initiative will follow a comprehensive 360-degree development model, covering content production, artist development, and integration with the business ecosystem, to create outstanding and unique works that elevate Thailand’s Soft Power on the global stage.
Birathon Kasemsri na Ayudhya, Chief Content Strategy, Investment and Partnership Officer at Charoen Pokphand Group, shared his vision and strategy for this significant collaboration to strengthen and globalize T-POP:
“CP Group believes that Soft Power is Thailand’s new economic opportunity, and T-POP is a key driver of the country’s global competitiveness, especially in Asia’s rapidly growing entertainment market. We don’t see T-POP as merely a music genre, but as an industrial structure that connects artists, media, platforms, content, technology, and consumers.
Collaborating with Dreamers Society Management reinforces THEBLACKSEA’s commitment to developing Thai artists with the potential to build a global fanbase. VOC will serve as a model for developing Thai artists to be internationally competitive, supported by CP’s business ecosystem—including TrueVisions NOW and its regional media network—as well as decades of experience in Soft Power. Combined with THEBLACKLABEL’s expertise in producing globally acclaimed artists and songs, this partnership lays the foundation for a comprehensive, 360-degree content strategy.
VOC’s development model will go beyond releasing singles or albums. It will involve building an international artist brand with unique music, distinct show formats, music-inspired mini-series for TrueVisions NOW, exclusive merchandise collections, and immersive fan experiences to establish a sustainable fanbase in multiple countries.”
Dr. Orapan Monpichit Bowornwattana, CEO of Dreamers Society Management, commented on the collaboration:
“Dreamers Society Management is dedicated to continuously developing artists’ skills, with a vision that sees every challenge as an opportunity. We have guided leading boyband ‘PROXIE’ to success amidst the resurgent popularity of T-POP.
In 2025, our goal is to be part of elevating the T-POP industry to a truly global level. This includes creating innovative music, enhancing artist capabilities, and promoting Thai artists internationally. Partnering with THEBLACKSEA aligns with our shared vision of empowering artists. We see this collaboration as a way to help Thai artists like VOC unlock their full potential and explore new dimensions by working with world-class music labels and talents.”
Birathon added: “Led by Danny Chung, creative director and producer from Korea, THEBLACKSEA recognizes the unique potential of Victor, Onglee, and Chokun. Victor has a captivating persona and artistic flair, Ongleei shows talents beyond singing, and Chokun is widely recognized for his exceptional dance skills. Together, these three form a distinctive and powerful trio that will bring fresh energy to the Thai and international entertainment industries.”
VOC, the new sub-unit from top T-POP boyband PROXIE, consists of three talented members:
Each brings a unique character and skill set, ready to unveil a bold new image never seen before.
VOC’s official debut is scheduled for August 2025, along with promotional activities in Thailand and abroad. Their aim is to create a new wave in the T-POP industry and advance the role of Thai artists as a driving force in the country’s Soft Power initiatives.