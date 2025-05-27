“THEBLACKSEA” part of “CP Group” and Dreamers Join Forces to Globalize T-POP with Launch of ‘VOC’ Sub-Unit from PROXIE

Dr. Orapan Monpichit Bowornwattana, CEO of Dreamers Society Management, commented on the collaboration:

“Dreamers Society Management is dedicated to continuously developing artists’ skills, with a vision that sees every challenge as an opportunity. We have guided leading boyband ‘PROXIE’ to success amidst the resurgent popularity of T-POP.

In 2025, our goal is to be part of elevating the T-POP industry to a truly global level. This includes creating innovative music, enhancing artist capabilities, and promoting Thai artists internationally. Partnering with THEBLACKSEA aligns with our shared vision of empowering artists. We see this collaboration as a way to help Thai artists like VOC unlock their full potential and explore new dimensions by working with world-class music labels and talents.”

Birathon added: “Led by Danny Chung, creative director and producer from Korea, THEBLACKSEA recognizes the unique potential of Victor, Onglee, and Chokun. Victor has a captivating persona and artistic flair, Ongleei shows talents beyond singing, and Chokun is widely recognized for his exceptional dance skills. Together, these three form a distinctive and powerful trio that will bring fresh energy to the Thai and international entertainment industries.”

VOC, the new sub-unit from top T-POP boyband PROXIE, consists of three talented members:

Victor – Vorameth Kornubrabhan

Onglee – Oscar Edward Wattraserte,

Chokun – Pavaris Srichaichana

Each brings a unique character and skill set, ready to unveil a bold new image never seen before.

VOC’s official debut is scheduled for August 2025, along with promotional activities in Thailand and abroad. Their aim is to create a new wave in the T-POP industry and advance the role of Thai artists as a driving force in the country’s Soft Power initiatives.