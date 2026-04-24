Thailand’s National Theatre to reopen with free shows after revamp

After being closed for a major three-year renovation, the National Theatre is now ready to reopen in May 2026.

Phnombootra Chandrajoti, Director-General of the Fine Arts Department, chaired a press conference titled “Raising the Curtain on the National Theatre: Revisiting the Glory of Thai Performing Arts” at the National Theatre’s Small Theatre on Thursday (April 23, 2026).

The event was held to invite the public to attend free performances on May 9-10, 2026, as part of a test run for the theatre’s lighting, colour effects and sound systems.

The Fine Arts Department director-general said the National Theatre officially opened for the first time on December 23, 1965.

The theatre is currently under the supervision of the Office of Performing Arts, Fine Arts Department, Ministry of Culture.

The National Theatre has served as a venue supporting performances and the dissemination of Thailand’s national arts and culture for the Fine Arts Department, government agencies, the private sector, educational institutions and the general public at both national and international levels for more than 60 years.

It has undergone several rounds of modernisation and repair.

In 2022, the Fine Arts Department allocated a budget for another major renovation.