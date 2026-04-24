Thailand’s National Theatre to reopen with free shows after revamp

After being closed for a major three-year renovation, the National Theatre is now ready to reopen in May 2026.
Phnombootra Chandrajoti, Director-General of the Fine Arts Department, chaired a press conference titled “Raising the Curtain on the National Theatre: Revisiting the Glory of Thai Performing Arts” at the National Theatre’s Small Theatre on Thursday (April 23, 2026).
The event was held to invite the public to attend free performances on May 9-10, 2026, as part of a test run for the theatre’s lighting, colour effects and sound systems.
The Fine Arts Department director-general said the National Theatre officially opened for the first time on December 23, 1965.
The theatre is currently under the supervision of the Office of Performing Arts, Fine Arts Department, Ministry of Culture.
The National Theatre has served as a venue supporting performances and the dissemination of Thailand’s national arts and culture for the Fine Arts Department, government agencies, the private sector, educational institutions and the general public at both national and international levels for more than 60 years.
It has undergone several rounds of modernisation and repair.
In 2022, the Fine Arts Department allocated a budget for another major renovation.
The upgrade was designed to bring the National Theatre up to international standards, with all equipment meeting European standards commonly used in leading theatres around the world.
The latest renovation has strengthened the performance stage, installed a stage lift for performances, and upgraded the electrical engineering and electronic systems.
A centralised computer-based control system meeting international standards has also been installed, along with a fire alarm system, a safety control room and an electrical system aligned with updated building standards.
The sanitary engineering system has been comprehensively improved, including a treatment system that complies with current legal standards.
The lighting, sound, visual and performance machinery systems have also been upgraded.
The sound system has been improved using new knowledge and technology that can support adjustments to acoustic settings for different types of performances.
After the press conference, the Fine Arts Department director-general led department personnel and members of the media on a tour of the National Theatre, where all seats had been replaced with 1,001 new seats, and officials were testing the sound system.
The Fine Arts Department has scheduled free public test performances for the lighting, colour effects and sound systems on May 9 and 10, 2026, at the National Theatre on Rachini Road.
The performances are as follows:
Saturday, May 9, 2026
Sunday, May 10, 2026
A demonstration of the Khon performance from the Ramakien, episode “Ketsara Thamala Phli Chiwan”, was held on the day of the press conference.
Those interested can reserve tickets for the performances, with 1,001 seats available per round, from April 24, 2026, at 9am onwards.
There are two ways to reserve tickets:
Tickets can be reserved and collected in person at the building in front of the Phra Phikanet statue inside the Bunditpatanasilpa Institute of Fine Arts on Rachini Road, Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok, during official working hours.
Tickets can also be reserved online via the National Theatre website, with a limit of two tickets per person, or by scanning the QR code below.
Those who wish to collect physical tickets as souvenirs may contact the public relations point in front of the National Theatre between May 6 and 8, 2026, from 9am to 4pm.
The organisers reserve the right to withhold tickets if they are not collected within the specified date and time.
For more information, contact the Office of Performing Arts, Fine Arts Department, at 0 2221 6532 or 0 2224 1342.