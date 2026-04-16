Culture Ministry hails Nike’s ‘Som Tum’ Dunk Low as Thai soft power goes global

Thailand’s Ministry of Culture has welcomed what it called a clear signal of Thai soft power gaining global momentum, after sportswear giant Nike unveiled a special-edition sneaker inspired by the Thai dish som tam.

Culture Minister Sabeeda Thaised said Nike’s launch of the Nike Dunk Low “Som Tum” reflects the growing international reach of Thai culture, with the design translating a familiar Thai identity into a contemporary fashion product.

The minister said the shoe uses an orange, green and white palette to evoke papaya and bird’s eye chilli, with details referencing Thai daily life and food culture. Design elements highlighted include a mortar-and-pestle motif, woven-style materials reminiscent of a khao niao (sticky rice) basket, Thai embroidery spelling “Nike”, and graphics inspired by jasmine rice bags.

“This phenomenon shows that Thai culture is not confined to Thailand. It can be developed further on the international stage and generate added value in new dimensions, including the creative economy and the fashion industry,” Sabeeda said.