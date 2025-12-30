Nike to cut nearly 1,000 jobs in second layoff round

Nike Inc. says it plans to reduce its corporate headcount by just under 1% as part of its turnaround strategy under chief executive Elliott Hill, marking the company’s second round of layoffs this year.

The company said the cuts are tied to a broader effort to restructure the business. The latest reduction comes after Nike announced in February that it would eliminate about 1,600 roles — around 2% of its total workforce — as it sought to cut costs amid weakening demand.

As of May 31, 2025, Nike employed about 77,800 people worldwide, including retail staff and part-time workers.

Under Hill, Nike has been investing in its running shoe and trainer lines in an effort to regain lost market share. The company has also placed emphasis on rebuilding relationships with retailers and expanding its physical store presence as competition intensifies.