Amazon to lay off 30,000 staff as AI replaces human roles in major cost-cutting drive

Reuters reported that Amazon is planning to cut up to 30,000 corporate positions according to three sources familiar with the matter. The move is part of the company’s efforts to reduce costs and correct overhiring during the pandemic boom.



Amazon’s largest job cut to date

The planned reduction of up to 30,000 positions accounts for about 10% of Amazon’s 350,000 corporate employees, though it remains a small fraction of the company’s total workforce of 1.55 million.

This marks Amazon’s biggest layoff since late 2022, when the company began cutting around 27,000 jobs across multiple divisions.

The latest round is expected to affect several departments, including Human Resources, Devices and Services, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) — the company’s most profitable cloud-computing division.