Microsoft Warns of AI vs. AI Cyber Warfare as Threats Escalate



New 'Digital Defense Report 2025' reveals AI is driving 'autonomous malware' and sophisticated human manipulation; Thailand a top target.

Generative AI technology is rapidly redefining the cybersecurity battleground, transforming it into an arena where defensive and offensive AI systems clash, according to Microsoft's latest Digital Defense Report 2025.

The technology has become a dangerous 'dual-use' tool, accelerating both attack complexity and defence capability.

Microsoft's report indicates that cyber threats remain overwhelmingly focused on "financial gain", making every organisation and individual a potential target.

In Asia, Thailand is now ranked 11th in the Asia-Pacific region and 29th globally for countries affected by these attacks.

The arrival of sophisticated AI tools is not only amplifying existing threats but also creating complex new vulnerabilities.

