ASEAN and UNESCO urge digital governance to tackle online threats

Advancing the future of digital platform governance is vital to mitigating the growing impact of online threats such as cyberscams, experts said at the “ASEAN-UNESCO Multistakeholder Forum on the Governance of Digital Platforms” held in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Soohyun Kim, from UNESCO’s Regional Office in Bangkok and Office for UN Coordination for Asia and the Pacific, emphasised that leaders from across regions had come together under a shared conviction — that technology must serve humanity, not the other way around.

“Over the past day and into this morning, we have begun this essential work of weighing opportunity against risk, ambition against responsibility,” she said.

Kim illustrated the scale of the challenge by citing figures: “286 million, 117 million, 102 million, and 71 million. These are the populations of Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand. Now consider 3.2 billion, 3 billion and 2.7 billion. These are the user bases of the three largest digital platforms,” she explained.

She pointed out that a handful of companies now command audiences vastly exceeding the population of any nation, shaping how billions of people learn, communicate, and make decisions.

Across Southeast Asia, she noted, digital platforms have become vital lifelines for disaster alerts, public health information, and livelihoods. Yet they also pose serious risks, as they can spread misinformation, deepen social divisions, and undermine accountability.

“It is already difficult to know what we can believe online, and the explosive growth of AI-generated content makes it even harder,” she warned. “The cost of inaction is measured in polarisation, mistrust, and the erosion of the very systems that sustain public life.”