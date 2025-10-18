Transport Department clarifies no taxi fare hike, studies digital taximeter system

Meanwhile, Deputy Transport Minister Mallika Jirapunvanit said after briefing the DLT that one of the measures under consideration is introducing a surcharge during rush hours or after 9 p.m. to encourage drivers to pick up passengers at times when refusals are most common. She stressed that this is not a fare increase but a measure to make fare structures fairer for both sides.

Taxi fares have not been revised in more than 20 years. The proposed surcharge during specific hours is intended to promote fairness for drivers but has not yet been implemented.

The DLT added that the digital taximeter system would become the new standard for registered taxis, especially new vehicles or operators who voluntarily join the scheme. Clearer details may emerge by December this year. Participating taxis will be required to maintain cleanliness, ensure vehicle readiness, and install approved devices.

According to DLT data, about 65,000 taxis are currently operating daily, down from over 100,000 before the COVID-19 pandemic. Between 2025 and 2026, around 15,000 taxis are expected to retire, and all replacement vehicles will be required to install the digital taximeter system.

Sorapong concluded that the initiative is not a fare hike but a technological upgrade to enhance transparency and service quality, ensuring fairness for both passengers and drivers while modernising Thailand’s taxi industry.