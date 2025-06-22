South Korean taxi driver under fire for sexually harassing Thai tourist

According to a video posted Thursday by a Thai woman in her 30s, her friend was verbally harassed while taking a taxi to Seoul Station to board a KTX train to Busan. She posted the video on TikTok with a warning that read, "Be careful when taking taxis in Korea."

The driver, attempting to communicate using a translation app, allegedly asked inappropriate personal questions such as “Do you have a boyfriend?” and “Why aren’t you married yet?” He then suggested he could help her find a job, saying, “It’s not hard. You just need to clean rooms.”