Taxi service fee to rise by 10–20 baht during rush hours

Deputy Transport Minister Mallika Jirapunvanit said the Department of Land Transport (DLT) plans to introduce a 10–20-baht surcharge for taxi services during rush hours, heavy traffic, and after 9pm.

She clarified that this would not be a change to the base fare, which remains at 35 baht, but rather an additional service fee. Mallika noted that taxi fares have not been adjusted for over 20 years, and the new surcharge aims to offer drivers fairer compensation while reducing refusals.