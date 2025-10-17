Taxi service fee to rise by 10–20 baht during rush hours

Deputy Transport Minister Mallika Jirapunvanit said the Department of Land Transport (DLT) plans to introduce a 10–20-baht surcharge for taxi services during rush hours, heavy traffic, and after 9pm.
She clarified that this would not be a change to the base fare, which remains at 35 baht, but rather an additional service fee. Mallika noted that taxi fares have not been adjusted for over 20 years, and the new surcharge aims to offer drivers fairer compensation while reducing refusals.
The DLT has also studied a possible restructuring of the taxi fare system but held off to avoid affecting living costs. The department is now considering a digital meter system that automatically calculates fares based on real-time fuel and gas costs.
DLT Director-General Sorapong Paitoonphong said the new rush-hour service fee could take effect by December 2025. He added that any future fare structure adjustments would be tied to the digital meter upgrade to ensure fairness for both drivers and passengers.